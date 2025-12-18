Rivian Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 274,180 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 171,603 call options.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 14.1%

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,492,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,955,141. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

In related news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $71,089.75. Following the sale, the director owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at $566,422.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $144,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 730,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,306. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,909. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

