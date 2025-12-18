TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Director Buys C$21,000.00 in Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Konstantin Klip purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,412,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,680. This represents a 6.63% increase in their position.
Konstantin Klip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Konstantin Klip acquired 50,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.
TNR Gold Trading Down 7.4%
TNR stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.13. 649,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.24. TNR Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.17.
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
