Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) CFO Sells $71,484.14 in Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Shannon sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $71,484.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,026 shares in the company, valued at $290,369.56. The trade was a 19.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 246,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently -2.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Lakeland Industries from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,178,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 278,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 59,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 85.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 276,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

