Insider Buying: Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Insider Buys 32,000 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) insider Darren Michael Kirk acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$214,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 70,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$471,371.80. This represents a 83.43% increase in their position.

Darren Michael Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, December 18th, Darren Michael Kirk purchased 4,300 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.71 per share, with a total value of C$28,853.00.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

XTC stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$254.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.73.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Exco Technologies Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Ltd is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company reports in two business segments namely, Casting and Extrusion segment and Automotive Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.