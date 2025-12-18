Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells C$568,433.80 in Stock

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Martin John White sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.52, for a total value of C$568,433.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,720. This represents a 58.59% decrease in their position.
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of EDV traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$68.71. The company had a trading volume of 629,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.64. The firm has a market cap of C$16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.94. Endeavour Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$25.07 and a 12 month high of C$69.87.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Corp. will post 4.4476987 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EDV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.80.
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
