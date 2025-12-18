Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells C$568,433.80 in Stock

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Martin John White sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.52, for a total value of C$568,433.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,720. This represents a 58.59% decrease in their position.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EDV traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$68.71. The company had a trading volume of 629,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.64. The firm has a market cap of C$16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.94. Endeavour Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$25.07 and a 12 month high of C$69.87.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Corp. will post 4.4476987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 116.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

EDV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EDV

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.