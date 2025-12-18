Insider Selling: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) VP Sells 20,360 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.14. 396,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.11. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.25.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

