Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.50 and last traded at $211.2950, with a volume of 42430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Resolute Holdings Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a negative return on equity of 646.55% and a net margin of 23.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt Schoen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.95 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,950. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy O. Mahoney bought 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,840.28. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,840.28. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 11,107 shares of company stock worth $1,800,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Holdings Management

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Holdings Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Holdings Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.