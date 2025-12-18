Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.4650. Approximately 3,539,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,398,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Sunrun Trading Up 6.7%

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 133,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $2,413,266.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,474,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,710,909.86. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $42,180.09. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 645,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,623.91. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 412,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 33.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,764,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 410,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

