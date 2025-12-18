Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $9.55. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $9.9220, with a volume of 22,830 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $15.20 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. Ivanhoe Mines had a net margin of 89.02% and a return on equity of 5.99%.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
