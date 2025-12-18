Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading 15% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 137,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 75,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Latin Metals Trading Up 15.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Latin Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.