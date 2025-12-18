Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.7480.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

