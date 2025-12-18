Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.10 and last traded at $139.48. Approximately 870,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 981,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $217.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $184.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.
Generac Trading Down 6.1%
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Generac
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,365,831.38. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Generac
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Generac by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
