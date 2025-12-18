Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Shares Up 109.2% – Here’s What Happened

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) shares were up 109.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 136,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 552% from the average daily volume of 20,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The company has a market cap of C$118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

