Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 39,338 shares.The stock last traded at $63.4280 and had previously closed at $61.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on NVZMY
Novozymes A/S Price Performance
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novozymes A/S
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Dollar General’s Turnaround Could Send the Stock Higher in 2026
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Don’t Bet Against AppLovin: The Case Against the Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.