Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 39,338 shares.The stock last traded at $63.4280 and had previously closed at $61.67.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

