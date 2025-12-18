Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.3660. 596,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 781,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $20.30 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $2.60 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 133.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 500,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 286,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,150.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 239,758 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

