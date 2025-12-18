Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.8240. 486,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,588,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $852.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $173,122.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 225,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,575.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $77,164.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,070.14. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,675 shares of company stock worth $1,196,657. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 129,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

