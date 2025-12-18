Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$117.60 and last traded at C$115.23, with a volume of 319572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$110.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aritzia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aritzia from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$812.05 million during the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

