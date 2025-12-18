FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 242,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the previous session’s volume of 67,569 shares.The stock last traded at $75.53 and had previously closed at $75.50.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

