Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $40.75. Aperam shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

APEMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Aperam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.34). Aperam had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

