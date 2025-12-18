Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.7860. 49,627,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 151,441,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 8.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,514,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

