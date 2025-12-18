Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.7860. 49,627,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 151,441,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 8.2%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Dollar General’s Turnaround Could Send the Stock Higher in 2026
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Don’t Bet Against AppLovin: The Case Against the Shorts
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron’s Q1 Results Say “AI Bubble Is Far From Bursting”
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.