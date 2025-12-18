ING Group (NYSE:ING) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.7850, with a volume of 330645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ING Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ING Group by 249.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,926 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 900,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 664,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ING Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,764,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,681,000 after buying an additional 593,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

