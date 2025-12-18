TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Trading 8.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $66.9260. 752,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,649,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $624,547.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250,988.20. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,100.55. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $1,348,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,342 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 96.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in TTM Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 891.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,209 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

