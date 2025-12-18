Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,199,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 753,408 shares.The stock last traded at $31.8550 and had previously closed at $31.39.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

