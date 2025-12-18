Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $40.1530. Approximately 517,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,815,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TERN. UBS Group raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of -0.24.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $441,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.