AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Up 15.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) were up 15.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.2310. Approximately 1,569,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,259,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley boosted their price target on AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on shares of AXT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $648.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.97.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. AXT had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $30,587.17. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,738.75. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,439,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,101,588.50. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 326,767 shares of company stock worth $3,329,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AXT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 2,333,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

