Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.8350. Approximately 168,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 327,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alvotech currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Alvotech Stock Down 6.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.13.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $113.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. Alvotech had a net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alvotech during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

