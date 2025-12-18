Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NPK International (NPKI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NPK International (NYSE: NPKI):

12/15/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – NPK International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – NPK International was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/3/2025 – NPK International had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – NPK International was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

