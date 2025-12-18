Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 25,431 call options on the company. This is an increase of 20% compared to the average volume of 21,264 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 118,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,385,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,303,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

