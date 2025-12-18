Financial Analysis: Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) versus Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Capcom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $11.30 billion 4.00 $1.45 billion $2.21 30.28 Capcom $1.11 billion 10.80 $319.78 million $0.48 23.50

Risk and Volatility

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Capcom. Capcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Las Vegas Sands and Capcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 5 11 2 2.83 Capcom 0 1 1 0 2.50

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus price target of $67.52, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Capcom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Capcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 12.69% 73.14% 8.87% Capcom 31.30% 26.74% 21.01%

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Las Vegas Sands pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capcom pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Las Vegas Sands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Las Vegas Sands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Capcom on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

