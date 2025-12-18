Wells Fargo & Company Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $335.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $26.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.61. 25,366,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,626,941. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $264.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,650 shares of company stock worth $81,602,339. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

