Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Purchases 16,228 Shares

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $323,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,691,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,741,435. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,475 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $575,764.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,400 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $187,154.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,008 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $121,361.60.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 628 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $12,396.72.

On Monday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,403 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $47,170.89.

On Friday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,492 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $303,488.28.

On Thursday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 698 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $13,666.84.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 299 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,812.56.

On Monday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,902 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $212,043.90.

Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MXF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is an increase from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 34.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 305,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

