Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Insider Sells 80,515 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 80,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,329,302.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,541,364 shares in the company, valued at $74,977,919.64. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,904,590.90.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 325,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,202. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $749.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The company had revenue of $489.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $4,602,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

