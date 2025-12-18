Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Insider Sells 80,515 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 80,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,329,302.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,541,364 shares in the company, valued at $74,977,919.64. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,904,590.90.
Quanex Building Products Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 325,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,202. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $749.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $4,602,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NX
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quanex Building Products
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Dollar General’s Turnaround Could Send the Stock Higher in 2026
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Don’t Bet Against AppLovin: The Case Against the Shorts
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Micron’s Q1 Results Say “AI Bubble Is Far From Bursting”
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.