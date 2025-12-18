Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2025 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2025 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2025 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/23/2025 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

