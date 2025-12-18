Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 18th (CORZ, CPT, EW, FRT, MRK, MU, NMIH, PEN, RIVN, RTO)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 18th:

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $114.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $370.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating. Brookline Capital Management currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

