Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 18th (CORZ, CPT, EW, FRT, MRK, MU, NMIH, PEN, RIVN, RTO)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 18th:

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $114.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $370.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating. Brookline Capital Management currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

