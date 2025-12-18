Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $245.49 and last traded at $241.5610, with a volume of 56310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.41 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.