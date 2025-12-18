Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 234,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 109,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.88 million, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microbix Biosystems had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

