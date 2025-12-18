ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $11.82. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.7170, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.

ADSE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,370,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,442,000 after purchasing an additional 889,708 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 211,360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

