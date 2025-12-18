AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.65. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1,207 shares.

AAC Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 1.33.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

