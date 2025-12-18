TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.3350, with a volume of 9559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 74.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

