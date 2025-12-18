Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.4250, with a volume of 4417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Camden National from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Camden National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $786.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,446,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 134,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,897,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

