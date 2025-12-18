H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 261147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Get H World Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H World Group

H World Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in H World Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after buying an additional 157,044 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in H World Group by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,182,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.