Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.3950, with a volume of 1044612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.85.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA

Alcoa Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,096.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.