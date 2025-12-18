Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading 17.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 146,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,053% from the average session volume of 12,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Yorkton Equity Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49.
About Yorkton Equity Group
Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yorkton Equity Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dollar General’s Turnaround Could Send the Stock Higher in 2026
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Bet Against AppLovin: The Case Against the Shorts
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Micron’s Q1 Results Say “AI Bubble Is Far From Bursting”
Receive News & Ratings for Yorkton Equity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorkton Equity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.