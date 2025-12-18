Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.7435, but opened at $5.53. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 2,923 shares changing hands.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 2.8%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
