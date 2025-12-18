Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.7435, but opened at $5.53. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 2,923 shares changing hands.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

About Hang Lung Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.