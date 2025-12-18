American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMWL. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on American Well from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. American Well had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $56.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,299.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,892.61. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,978 shares of company stock valued at $47,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in American Well by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Well by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in American Well by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 259,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 85,581 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

