The Goldman Sachs Group Increases BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Price Target to $34.00

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of TBBB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,768. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that BBB Foods will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

