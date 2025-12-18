Traders Purchase Large Volume of Signet Jewelers Call Options (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,464 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the average daily volume of 1,508 call options.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,537,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,554,000 after buying an additional 657,444 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,342,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $47,837,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 263.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 567,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,415,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.0%

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 578,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,382. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $110.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 38.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

