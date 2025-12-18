iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 291,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 292,220 shares.The stock last traded at $37.2910 and had previously closed at $37.01.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 108,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

