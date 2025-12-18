FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 118,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 155,742 shares.The stock last traded at $40.7850 and had previously closed at $40.71.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2,970.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4,374.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 1,293.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.