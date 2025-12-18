Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.0450. 1,414,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,883,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Alight Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.43 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kausik Rajgopal purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,452.48. The trade was a 46.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 193,116 shares of company stock worth $448,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 152.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 21.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

